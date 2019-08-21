Diseñadores se retiran de la New York Fashion Week en protesta contra Trump

Las firmas Prabal Gurung y Rag & Bone reubicarán sus presentaciones en la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York
Estamos a dos semanas de que comience la semana de la moda de Nueva York (6 al 14 de septiembre) y el recinto estelar en el cual se llevarían a cabo los desfiles más importantes se convirtió en la razón por la cual los diseñadores comenzaron a salirse del programa de NYFW. El primero en hacerlo fue el diseñador nepalí-estadounidense Prabal Gurung, y a él le siguió Rag & Bone.
El recinto en cuestión es Hudson Yards, un nuevo desarrollo urbano localizado en el barrio de Chelsea, Nueva York (EEUU). En este complejo arquitectónico hay boutiques de lujo como Dior, Chanel y Fendi, y parecía perfecto para la Semana de la Moda, hasta que salió a la luz que su desarrollador, Stephen Ross, recauda fondos para la campaña de reelección de Trump.
El pasado 6 de agosto, el medio The Washington Post reveló que Stephen Ross organiza un evento en los Hamptons para recabar fondos para la campaña de reelección de Trump. Los boletos para el evento cuestan desde $us 100.000 hasta $us 250,000 para una cena privada con él y una fotografía.
7/10: My goal here is to start a dialogue and maybe, hopefully, change some minds.— Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) August 7, 2019
I was previously in conversation with Hudson Yards’ The Vessel as the venue for my brand’s upcoming 10 year show during NYFW. When I heard about this fundraiser, I chose to pull my participation.
El medio especializado WWD fue la encargada de comunicar que la marca estadounidense de origen británico Rag & Bone no se presentará en el programa de NYFW en Hudson Yards y también reveló el descontento de diseñadores como Humberto León, de Opening Ceremony, y de Dana Lorenz, de la marca de joyería Fallon, quienes probablemente también se retiren.
Dear Mr. Ford, Mr. Kolb, members and board of the CFDA, Effective immediately, I regretfully but with great certainty, cancel my membership to the Council of Fashion Designers of America. After many years of membership I will no longer participate if a woman that funds the current administration remains on the board. I will no longer be a part of what seems to be allowing a pay for play, money over merit arrangement with someone that clearly wants to advance an agenda that is hurting many businesses large and small with this trade war. I do not feel her views speak for me as a member and I will not allow her to make decisions on my behalf. I thought about this decision well, and although I appreciated support in the beginnings of my career, I no longer feel the membership represents me. I will fondly remember hearing I was nominated for a CFDA Award, I will gratefully remember my time as a CFDA/VOGUE Fashion Fund nominee, and I will always be thankful for your ear, Steven. However, after emailing you about concerns as to the board seat of Mrs. Ross I was met with a response that felt very much like the pacifying public statements from SoulCycle and Equinox. I was told “not our problem” and to focus my energies elsewhere. So I will. The annual membership dues and future high priced tickets to awards will be spent fighting what this administration is destroying, specifically equal rights and climate change. Yesterday, while Mrs. Ross was putting finishing touches on her Trump fundraiser, I was making sure my sobbing housekeeper had her entire family’s documents in order, a woman with 3 years citizenship living in fear. It is not enough to post rainbows on your Instagram feed. Do something. As a side note, the Fashion Fund is irrelevant unless it is entirely made up of sustainable designers. FALLON JEWELRY
Una publicación compartida por FALLON JEWELRY® (@fallonjewelry) el